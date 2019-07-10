Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake by $348,327; As Facebook Class A (FB) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Regis Management Co Has Cut Position

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 1,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,963 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 17,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $202.86. About 8.41 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $200.62. About 11.37 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – Facebook is reportedly exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap; 03/04/2018 – Mathieu Rosemain: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the technology sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE WON’T TOLERATE FACEBOOK DATA USE TO MANIPULATE OPINION; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Exclusive: It’s really simple to skirt Facebook’s new privacy rules; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.42% or 77,836 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,400 shares. Kensico Cap reported 840,600 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Cadian Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 417,000 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 3.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 4,261 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 2,953 were reported by Staley Capital Advisers. Checchi Advisers Ltd reported 17,581 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi reported 1,368 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Howard Mngmt has 3.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 129,976 shares. Corsair Capital Management LP owns 6,410 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Ridge Invest Management holds 1,269 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.40 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.92 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset reported 1,261 shares stake. 534,878 were reported by Huntington National Bank. Virtu Ltd owns 19,213 shares. Weik Management invested 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lionstone Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 96,320 shares or 8.37% of its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,146 shares stake. Moreover, Main Street Rech Ltd Liability has 3.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,399 shares. Cumberland Prtn, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,792 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt holds 11,074 shares. Peoples Fincl Service Corp holds 21,315 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc has 4.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Fin Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx, Texas-based fund reported 29,528 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 20,232 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horseman Capital has invested 1.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 42,520 shares to 370,365 shares, valued at $13.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc by 22,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.