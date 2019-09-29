Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding; Manatuck Hill Partners Position in Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Cut by $360,030

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 360,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.49% . The hedge fund held 474,965 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 834,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Good Times Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32M market cap company. It closed at $1.62 lastly. It is down 56.19% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – ON TRACK FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL NEW BAD DADDY’S THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Prior to Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs Reduce the Number of Its Directors From Seven to Five; 10/05/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Sees FY18 Rev $99M-$101M; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurants Inc. Announces Agreement With Principal Hldrs and Former Directors; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY BAD DADDY’S ADJUSTED SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 0.7%; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Good Times Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTIM); 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 110,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.83M, up from 108,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Apple in Austin, ESPN’s new boss, Brazil’s biggest pop star; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,134 shares to 8,318 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,064 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustco Bank & Trust N Y has invested 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fjarde Ap has invested 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Limited Liability holds 29,333 shares. Boston Standard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,371 shares. Altfest L J And reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth owns 24,099 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Rock Point Advsrs accumulated 5.32% or 59,056 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh accumulated 13,560 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2.12% or 68,922 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scharf Invs Ltd invested in 5,404 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sandy Spring Bank has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $214.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 77,500 shares to 228,700 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold GTIM shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.52 million shares or 20.62% less from 1.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 56,983 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 472,865 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 20,252 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 4,756 shares stake. 8,452 were reported by Citigroup. Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.39% or 474,965 shares. 804 were reported by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 15,000 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) for 110,300 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 46,673 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 25,096 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM). Renaissance Ltd Company holds 239,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 22,279 shares.