Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $356,454; As Servicenow (NOW) Valuation Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Raised Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,356 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 106,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 21/05/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts on June 4; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 13/05/2018 – The power of Apple

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 191,094 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.10M, up from 179,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $263.07. About 2.56M shares traded or 54.07% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,594 are held by Davenport Co Ltd Liability Co. Da Davidson And Co holds 1,238 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 1,000 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 21,711 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 60,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors Inc holds 7,139 shares. Jasper Ridge Partners LP has 82,730 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. 5,898 were reported by World Asset Mngmt. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 23,665 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 63,947 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,123 shares to 14,378 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,115 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Counselors reported 304,455 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 10,572 were accumulated by Old Dominion Management Inc. Franklin Resource Inc invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jcic Asset Management Incorporated owns 56,161 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 58,907 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt stated it has 84,395 shares or 3.49% of all its holdings. Element Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Associates owns 1.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5.15M shares. Riverpark Advisors Llc stated it has 78,215 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Co holds 16,840 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 3.5% or 69,554 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc reported 72,729 shares.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 3,551 shares to 8,311 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Ark Genomic Revolution Etf.