Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Position; Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Holder Renaissance Technologies Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple must pay $502.6 Mln to VirnetX, federal jury rules- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 8,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.89 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.90M, up from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $139.93. About 303,361 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL IDENTIFIED FOUR DEFICIENCIES REGARDING ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR TLANDO; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Comml Bank has 8,701 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 48 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.09% or 1,670 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 2,112 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.06% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Natixis invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.1% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust reported 2,355 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,804 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested in 183 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,399 shares. Moreover, Epoch Invest Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.36% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR) by 84,229 shares to 244,871 shares, valued at $18.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suburban Propane Partners L (NYSE:SPH) by 91,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,719 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Think About Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRL) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CRL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: JNJ & NVS’ Q2 Earnings, Pipeline/Regulatory Updates in Focus – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: The Worst Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Missing Out On Home IoT Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,900 shares. Cognios Ltd Liability Corporation owns 46,951 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Cortland Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 9,682 shares. Mairs Pwr invested in 33,151 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Georgia-based Stadion Money Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter Keenan Consulting Communications Mi Adv invested 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 5,372 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability reported 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trust Com Of Vermont has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Victory owns 313,028 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 4.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stock Yards National Bank And Tru Company owns 167,819 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,929 shares. Moreover, Family Capital Tru Com has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,893 shares. Nexus Investment Management Incorporated reported 3.9% stake.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 61,597 shares to 38,821 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,371 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.