Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Upped Its Stake by $543,753; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Advisor Partners Decreased Its Position

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 121,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 126,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 07/03/2018 – Digi Music News: After Acquiring Beats for $3 Billion, Apple Decides to Develop Its Own Pair of Headphones

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

