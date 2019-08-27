Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bristol John W & Company Has Raised Stake; Cumberland Partners LTD Holding In Costco Wholesale (COST) Was Has Raised

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 23,098 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 15,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $278.46. About 1.43M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 95,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 416,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.07M, up from 320,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 01/05/2018 – The Daily Digest: Music industry insiders say Google’s big streaming music plans won’t beat Spotify or Apple because of its; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,918 shares to 466,958 shares, valued at $82.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,444 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

