Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Cut Stake by $947,835; As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Stock Price Declined, Sei Investments Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $330,152

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 81,749 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.53M, down from 86,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $202.28. About 19.07M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 41,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 29,508 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 70,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $593.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 931,252 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 53,194 shares to 122,205 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 191,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SXC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Eqis Management Inc has invested 0.01% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Aqr Ltd holds 205,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, New York-based fund reported 22,230 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 63,443 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 103,670 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Com has 78,800 shares. First Manhattan owns 600 shares. 25,625 were reported by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc. 26,606 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 539,566 shares. Jhl Ltd Co has invested 2.38% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 77,700 shares. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 218 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 8,105 shares to 142,515 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 12,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,115 shares stake. Brave Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 10,127 shares. Harvey Co Ltd Co accumulated 3,441 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 144,831 shares. Baillie Gifford & owns 139,347 shares. 68,608 are owned by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va. Jmg Financial Gru has 1,263 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,246 shares. American Tru Invest Ltd holds 34,483 shares or 5.04% of its portfolio. Chilton Inv Communication reported 10,284 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,610 shares. Thornburg Invest has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burgundy Asset Mngmt invested in 2.48% or 1.27 million shares. Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).