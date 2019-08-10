Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Increased Stake; Winslow Capital Management Position in Costar Group (CSGP) Cut by $5.63 Million as Share Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 12,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 462,348 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.65M, down from 474,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $633.74. About 208,727 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Stock May Surge Following Results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,803 shares to 12,261 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,549 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp reported 10,373 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Lc holds 0.2% or 11,263 shares in its portfolio. 6,753 were accumulated by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id. 1.54M are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 12.43M shares. Ssi Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 8,890 shares. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has 3,783 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Pa holds 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 27,981 shares. Stellar Cap Management Ltd holds 0.5% or 4,063 shares. Hendley Co Inc holds 47,725 shares or 4.65% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd invested 3.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgewood Management Ltd Com invested in 139,931 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Scotia Capital reported 2.24% stake. Moreover, Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd has 5.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 366,694 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 187,939 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 70.73 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ron Baron Comments on CoStar Group – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “INFY vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group to lay off 173 employees across its two Atlanta offices – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Bancorporation owns 633 shares. 20,415 were accumulated by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.18% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 1.71M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.13% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited reported 1,607 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Huntington Bancorp invested in 120 shares. Carroll Associate invested in 50 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 4,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 221,412 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 70,317 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 8,418 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).