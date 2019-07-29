Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Lowered Holding by $370,818 as Stock Rose; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Value Rose, Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Its Holding

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 185,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.35M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Pulls Plug on Irish $1 Billion Data Center — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits Warren Buffet’s investment model

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 166,761 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,010 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.01 million shares. Financial Architects holds 0.05% or 1,610 shares. 454,614 are held by Corsair Management Ltd Partnership. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 58,277 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company reported 154,582 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Moreover, Yorktown Inc has 0.17% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 182,937 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier owns 33 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 95,660 shares.

Analysts await Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. STAY’s profit will be $62.19 million for 12.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extended Stay America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.25% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 752,931 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $16.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc holds 39,184 shares. Bollard Gp Lc holds 27,608 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt has 12.77 million shares. Karp Cap Corp stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 218,386 shares or 4.18% of the stock. Schroder Inv Group owns 3.13M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Marco Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 111,518 shares or 3.93% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Mngmt stated it has 41,989 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Grimes & Communication has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 123,685 shares. Middleton & Commerce Ma reported 127,413 shares or 3.88% of all its holdings. First Dallas holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,727 shares. Lafayette Invs Incorporated has 18,571 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Phocas holds 0.1% or 5,000 shares. Syntal Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 6,493 shares. Hilton Limited Company invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66B for 24.73 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

