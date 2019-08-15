Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Has Decreased Its Holding by $370,818 as Market Valuation Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Raised Holding by $1.04 Million

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $200.76. About 19.98 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $542.53. About 215,345 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31 million and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,740 shares to 123,907 shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 195,847 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. North Star Asset Management Inc has 116,835 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 53,473 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 11.73 million shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. 55,247 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 2.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Inc Ltd Llc has 20,407 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company owns 36,209 shares. 586,753 are held by Saratoga Rech & Investment Mngmt. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 35,116 shares. Edgemoor Inc reported 195,228 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 9.83M shares. Chatham Cap Group Incorporated reported 38,567 shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited holds 53,188 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,524 are held by Altfest L J Company Inc. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 4,189 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Limited holds 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 12,461 shares. Reaves W H & Inc reported 153,269 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 0.15% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,089 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 21,288 are owned by British Columbia Mgmt Corp. Citigroup holds 0.05% or 120,535 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 11,924 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 11,886 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ohio-based Mai Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 46,325 shares to 137,584 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 636,933 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).