Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bouchey Financial Group LTD Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Glenview State Bank Trust Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, down from 25,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Lc has 3,309 shares. Birinyi reported 15,839 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Company reported 2,934 shares stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc holds 15,679 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens First Principles Advisors, a California-based fund reported 45 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited invested in 0.5% or 84,414 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 1.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability stated it has 21,243 shares. Moreover, Ims Cap Mgmt has 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,317 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 3,095 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,682 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 87,663 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd, which manages about $227.31M and $400.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 49,205 shares to 469,158 shares, valued at $14.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

