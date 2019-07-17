Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Holding; Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Increased Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Position

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, up from 47,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Management invested in 0.7% or 8,817 shares. 236,470 are held by Assetmark Inc. Smith Moore And accumulated 1.81% or 39,876 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser has 0.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Mngmt holds 0.14% or 10,020 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp holds 530,708 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Co De has 111,563 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Invesco invested in 45.68M shares. Moreover, Finemark Retail Bank And has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc stated it has 53,473 shares. Ruggie Grp Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 25 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.31% or 5,148 shares in its portfolio.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares to 166,785 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,763 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Likely to Launch 5G-Supported iPhones in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, GOOGL, AAPL – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: MU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, JKS, TSLA, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM’s Global Supply Chain Transformation Receives Five Manufacturing Leadership 100 Awards from National Association of Manufacturers – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM POWER9 on IBM Cloud to Help Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock Has an 18% Rally at Hand – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.