Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Beaumont Financial Partners Raised Position; Equity Residential (EQR) Holding Has Increased by Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 18/05/2018 – APPLE PAYS FIRST TRANCHE OF TAX TO IRELAND: FINANCE MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 2.32M shares traded or 84.02% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

