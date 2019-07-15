Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Increased Position by $10.26 Million; Cam Group Holding A Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2172.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 54,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,805 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $204.54. About 9.23 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Loses Bid to Intervene in Apple’s EU Court Fight Over Tax; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 88,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.35M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 810,206 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93 million for 57.73 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. Stockfish Devin W also bought $119,640 worth of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Clearbridge Lc holds 0.06% or 2.70M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mcmillion Capital Inc has invested 0.85% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hartford Investment accumulated 197,777 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stifel Fin Corporation has 1.03M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 54,629 are held by Suntrust Banks. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 25,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.61% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 51,727 shares. Atria Investments Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,173 shares. Taylor Asset Incorporated holds 9.16% or 533,940 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Bancorporation Of The West accumulated 20,288 shares. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 30.77M shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 225,654 shares to 358,082 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 287,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,157 shares to 13,154 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 106,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,779 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.