Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Avenir Upped Its Position; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Stake

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 14,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,320 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 26,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 24/04/2018 – GBH’s Ives Sees Uphill Battle for Apple Going Into Earnings (Video); 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22,671 shares to 239,532 shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,129 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 18 by 226,200 shares to 316,200 shares, valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.