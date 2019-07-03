Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Decreased Holding; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Cut Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $23.25 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.00M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 842,967 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,993 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12M, down from 131,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 04/04/2018 – Apple’s reliance on Chinese suppliers reaches a new high; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 620,569 shares to 764,566 shares, valued at $19.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Invest Advisors has invested 5.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us stated it has 0.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bender Robert And Assocs reported 12.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Inv Counsel Il stated it has 172,475 shares. 81,770 are owned by Coldstream Capital Incorporated. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 3,783 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,746 shares. Bristol John W & Incorporated Ny has 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 416,259 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru accumulated 0.01% or 25 shares. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 1.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.21% or 7,929 shares. 1,246 were reported by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Ci Invests owns 762,040 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Boston Rech And Management has 28,100 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 714,235 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.82 million for 130.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.