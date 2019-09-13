Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Athena Capital Advisors Increased Its Stake by $4.17 Million; Edge Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) as Market Value Rose

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 104.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 41,461 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.21 million, up from 20,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 11,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,752 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, up from 25,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 21.89M shares traded or 12.17% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 29/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties Announces Appointment of Sharon Osberg to Board of Trustees; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS TO FOX BUSINESS NEWS; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 69,149 shares to 119,981 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 34,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,075 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avalon Glob Asset Management Limited Company reported 50,470 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corp holds 48,078 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 39,246 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horseman Cap Management Limited invested in 8,000 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Corp owns 279,147 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Holdg Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davis has 13,302 shares. Connable Office has 1.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Decatur Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 6.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 168,974 shares. Lipe Dalton invested in 4.89% or 34,534 shares. Michigan-based Jlb And Associates has invested 3.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Frontier Invest Management reported 362,660 shares. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 21,023 shares. Asset Mgmt Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 46,041 shares or 7.85% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Westport Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Service owns 77,797 shares. Greylin Mangement reported 109,071 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. 40,886 were reported by Addison Cap. North Carolina-based Global Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 6,160 were accumulated by Deltec Asset Llc. Thompson Management reported 4,500 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,316 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.4% or 154,485 shares. Qvt Financial L P, New York-based fund reported 51,231 shares. 251,901 were reported by Brinker Capital. Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co accumulated 0.31% or 853,685 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 45,521 shares or 0.49% of the stock.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $450.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares to 1,110 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,597 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).