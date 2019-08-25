Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Aspiriant Has Raised Stake; Dermira (Call) (DERM) Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86M, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 27/03/2018 – Apple moved to the top spot in the wearable device market for the first time in the fourth quarter, according to IDC; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dermira Inc (Call) (DERM) by 82.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 239,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 289,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 374,879 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS ACHIEVED TREATMENT TARGETS; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Boxer Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Dermira; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WDC) by 95,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 209,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 454,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 5.58 million shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1.37 million shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). 39,493 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Lc. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 443,395 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 100,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 17,244 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.38% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 208,799 shares. Sectoral Asset Incorporated owns 41,902 shares. Birchview Cap Lp reported 0.17% stake. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 0% or 3,216 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 17,725 shares. 906,943 were reported by Baker Bros Ltd Partnership. 509,651 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Implied Volatility Surging for Dermira (DERM) Stock Options – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dermira Prices $130.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dermira launches a campaign to highlight QBREXZA cloth – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dermira, Inc. (DERM) CEO Tom Wiggans on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira readies $110M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Doesn’t Want To Own Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,722 shares to 26,863 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,565 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).