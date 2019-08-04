Apple (AAPL) Shareholder American Economic Planning Group Has Increased Stake by $413,910 as Stock Value Rose; Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Shareholder Tremblant Capital Group Has Decreased Stake by $938,835 as Market Valuation Declined

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IS “SHOT THROUGH WITH RAMPANT WASTE,” AND THAT IS “DEEPLY IMMORAL”; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 10,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 154,317 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 164,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.92% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 628,316 shares traded or 90.11% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations to Acquire ILG in Deal Valued at $4.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott Selber reported 35,788 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eqis Mgmt stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Coie Co holds 2.2% or 24,904 shares in its portfolio. S R Schill And Assocs owns 0.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,889 shares. Tompkins Financial owns 2.99% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 64,504 shares. Legacy Private Trust reported 28,000 shares. Nomura Asset holds 2.44% or 1.31M shares. Hillsdale Investment Incorporated owns 4,810 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Motco holds 1.26% or 66,633 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 8.3% or 100,552 shares. 9,833 are held by Rodgers Brothers. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.37% or 127,165 shares. Hightower Services Lta holds 92,918 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21 million and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares to 4,448 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,583 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.04% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 897 shares. 5,144 are owned by Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highlander Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested in 6,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 7,109 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 3,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 213,835 shares. Sei Investments has 0.02% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 71,568 shares. Fdx Advsr Inc reported 2,318 shares. Eaton Vance has 39,118 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Savings Bank reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 1,461 shares. The New York-based Ionic Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.26% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28,987 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $61.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 195,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).