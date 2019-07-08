Apple (AAPL) Shareholder American Economic Planning Group Boosted Its Holding by $413,910 as Stock Rose; Polaris Capital Management Increases Position in Continental Building Product (CBPX)

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $919.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 15.35 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Education, iPhones, privacy and Facebook were all big topics of discussion; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 23/05/2018 – Apple began replacing batteries earlier this year; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 17/04/2018 – Russia asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores -lfax; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 02/05/2018 – NOVUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDER APPLE TREE CUT STAKE TO 8.1% VS ~9.4%

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 94,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 38,158 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 10.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 33,758 shares to 13,338 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 142,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,583 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,565 shares. Moreover, London Company Of Virginia has 4.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.52M shares. Salem Cap accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia holds 586,510 shares. Moreover, Keystone Planning has 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,834 shares. 15,102 were accumulated by Portland Advisors Llc. Estabrook Mngmt owns 80,520 shares. Regis Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 4,920 shares. Colonial Tru holds 4.62% or 128,274 shares. Redwood Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 11,282 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.59% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip reported 27,204 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 127,256 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Ally Finance, a Michigan-based fund reported 62,000 shares. Hallmark Capital holds 2.82% or 136,363 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CBPX shares while 52 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 0.73% less from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 63,110 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 2.79M shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc owns 0.02% invested in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) for 11,500 shares. Seizert Cap Ptnrs holds 0.1% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) or 89,927 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.04% stake. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 25,816 shares. Cap World owns 2.78 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 229,482 shares. Aqr Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,628 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 148,598 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 85,724 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4,705 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management holds 0.01% in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) or 9,450 shares.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 13,400 shares to 770,758 shares, valued at $40.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 648,320 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).