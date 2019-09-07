Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Advisory Alpha Increased Stake; Lincluden Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $372,960 as Market Valuation Declined

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 163,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, down from 171,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 17.52 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89B, up from 7,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 16/05/2018 – TechCentral.co.z: Microsoft readying new tablet to take on Apple’s iPad; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Com, a Florida-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.38% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 981,401 shares. Northeast has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schulhoff And accumulated 1.34% or 59,138 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 533,989 shares. Moreover, Violich Management Inc has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 26,470 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept holds 1.39% or 76,503 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance Retail Bank Tru accumulated 37,307 shares. Loews Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,655 shares. Moreover, Country Club Na has 1.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 304,405 shares. Tcw Group Inc reported 158,611 shares stake. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,870 shares. Leisure Capital holds 25,233 shares. Stifel Finance owns 6.21M shares.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 36,330 shares to 951,884 shares, valued at $51.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wallgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 115,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 245 shares to 6,245 shares, valued at $213.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,626 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL).