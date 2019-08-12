Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Wharton Business Group Upped Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lifted Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 3,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 35,908 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 32,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Wharton Business Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.14M, up from 152,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 26/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.78M shares. Baskin Fincl Services reported 159,116 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 761,502 shares. Sonata Cap Gru Inc, Washington-based fund reported 16,344 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com holds 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 173,650 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 131,549 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 36,103 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt holds 0.04% or 1,865 shares in its portfolio. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saybrook Cap Nc stated it has 5.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chemung Canal Tru Co holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,006 shares. Institute For Wealth Llc invested in 4.18% or 218,386 shares. Stillwater Limited Co invested in 4.19% or 101,317 shares. Trust Commerce Of Oklahoma reported 35,008 shares.

Wharton Business Group Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $966.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,340 shares to 8,005 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 39,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,091 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: IRDM,CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Analysts View Apple After Earnings (NASDAQ: AAPL) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 47,563 shares to 38,437 shares, valued at $5.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,008 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ims Mgmt owns 16,424 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Corsair Capital Mgmt Lp reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nexus Invest Mngmt holds 4.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 270,283 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis Selected Advisers owns 1.85M shares. Community Retail Bank Na holds 74,463 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Ser holds 7.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 292,825 shares. 42,610 were accumulated by Stellar Mngmt Limited Com. First Manhattan Company has 5.93 million shares for 4.04% of their portfolio. 23.90M are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com holds 1.66% or 39,652 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Co invested in 1.06 million shares or 2.75% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 1.35% or 478,511 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 8,357 shares.