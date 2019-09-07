Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Guild Investment Management Lowered Stake by $1.74 Million; Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Position Maintained by C-V Starr & Co Trust

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 604,213 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Management Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,246 shares. 474,785 were reported by Mufg Americas. Horizon Investment Service Ltd Liability Com, a Indiana-based fund reported 32,428 shares. Scott & Selber, Texas-based fund reported 35,788 shares. Clark Estates reported 65,400 shares stake. Bowen Hanes holds 269,583 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. The Israel-based Psagot Inv House Limited has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,165 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Park Corporation Oh holds 258,599 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Strategic Financial Service accumulated 1.75% or 66,675 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 2.88 million shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Wealthquest reported 13,973 shares stake. Fagan Associate stated it has 72,950 shares or 5.93% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr Ltd holds 1.8% or 80,573 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management accumulated 187,371 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Co holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 11,216 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 5,244 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 17,480 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Peak Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,370 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 214 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 62,144 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Management reported 285,575 shares stake. Diversified holds 30,335 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 101,246 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bank Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moors Cabot reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Heronetta Mngmt LP has 7.94% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 235,879 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,473 shares.