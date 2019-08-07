Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $2.62 Million; As Itron (ITRI) Valuation Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $19.73 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 71.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 167,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79M, down from 596,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 278,652 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC SAYS ANTICIPATED THAT THE QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WILL BE FILED ON OR BEFORE MAY 15; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 13,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 76,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 90,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.12. About 25.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – IN 2017, 100 PERCENT OF IDENTIFIED SMELTERS AND REFINERS IN CO’S SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPATED IN AN INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY CONFLICT MINERALS AUDIT; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 46,328 shares. Paloma Partners Management Communications has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 186,559 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 1.03M shares. Essex Invest Management Commerce Ltd has invested 0.08% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Mirae Asset Glob Invests accumulated 0.02% or 45,057 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 89,520 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 8,585 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 173,086 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 33,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Boston reported 516,745 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,803 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & reported 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiduciary Trust reported 3.04% stake. Thomasville Savings Bank invested in 3.75% or 107,049 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 1.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,528 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Commerce has invested 3.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wharton Business Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Founders Fincl Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 4,826 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Mngmt (Uk) has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Telos Management holds 3.35% or 56,561 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc holds 39,184 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability reported 29,165 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Management Inc owns 66,334 shares. Accredited Investors Inc holds 57,252 shares. Asset Mngmt Limited holds 47,326 shares or 7.55% of its portfolio.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,753 shares to 174,353 shares, valued at $29.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 349,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

