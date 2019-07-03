Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Caprock Group Increased Its Position; C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increases Holding in Dexcom (DXCM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 672.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 2,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $145.67. About 1.14 million shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,346 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13M, up from 49,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple bid for education market: new software, same iPad price; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,838 shares to 12,802 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 44,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 729,916 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,175 shares to 8,360 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,615 shares, and cut its stake in Utilities Sctr Spdr Etf (XLU).

