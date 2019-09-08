Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Lowered by $2.77 Million Its Holding; Old Republic International Has Upped Its Position in Avista (AVA) by $10.88 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 14,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 129,227 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 143,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 272,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 674,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, up from 402,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 195,071 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/03/2018 – Hydro One, Avista Filed All-Parties, All-Issues Settlement Agreement in Merger Proceeding; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP AVA.N – CO, HYDRO ONE HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE & AVISTA FILE A SETTLEMENT PACT IN WASHINGTON MERGER; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD – AS RESULT OF SETTLEMENT, FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS IN WASHINGTON TOTAL ABOUT $44 MLN; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – AGREEMENT WILL PROVIDE NET BENEFITS TO AVISTA’S OREGON CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Some of India’s ICICI Bank borrowers get debt recast done via Avista – PTI in Economic Times; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – CO, AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING DEAL IN H2 2018; 06/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – APPLICATIONS FOR REGULATORY APPROVAL OF DEAL ARE STILL PENDING WITH UTILITY COMMISSIONS IN WASHINGTON, IDAHO, OREGON, MONTANA & ALASKA; 16/05/2018 – AVISTA CORP: FILES FOR

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares to 545,400 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 16,020 shares to 17,640 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

