Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Btr Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Fagan Associates Raised Its Stake by $814,262 as Stock Price Rose

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes Next Step Toward Paying EU13 Billion Tax Demand; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3D sensing race; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,349 shares to 194,630 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

