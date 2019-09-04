Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Birinyi Associates Decreased by $816,480 Its Holding; Akre Capital Management Maintains Holding in Carmax (KMX)

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 4,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 119,918 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78M, down from 124,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24 million, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 1.35M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.17 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Incorporated owns 3.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 51,235 shares. Cape Ann Natl Bank reported 12,872 shares. Meeder Asset reported 160,833 shares. Bluestein R H & Communications accumulated 466,592 shares. Citizens Northern owns 24,885 shares. 19.71M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 17,729 shares. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,570 shares. 425,768 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc. 61.06M are owned by Geode Cap Management Lc. Moreover, First Western Management has 3.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,471 shares. Edmp accumulated 38,909 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 256,711 shares. 187,939 are held by Locust Wood Advisers Limited Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 8,171 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 33,089 shares. 1,882 are owned by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 689,725 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 10.72M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks accumulated 30,391 shares. Highland Management Limited Com reported 16,822 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company has 6,424 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 6,346 shares. 49,163 are owned by Amp Cap Investors Limited. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 5,902 shares. Df Dent & Co owns 1.93 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 29,588 shares.