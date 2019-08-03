Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Thomas Story & Son Raised Its Stake; Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 7,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 265,725 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 258,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 35,218 shares to 9,404 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,649 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $115,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd invested in 0.12% or 10,146 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0.21% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Bamco Ny holds 6.57 million shares. Moreover, Victory Mngmt has 0.03% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 297,802 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 268,635 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mgmt Llc owns 314,427 shares. Adage Prns Group Lc has 0.13% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 1.26 million shares. Albion Financial Grp Ut reported 12,810 shares. London Of Virginia holds 0.51% or 1.38 million shares. Aviva Public Limited accumulated 0.13% or 455,593 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 271,922 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 135,438 shares.

