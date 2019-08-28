Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Cut Its Stake by $2.08 Million; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Twin Focus Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Rose

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $205.29. About 13.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $975,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.63. About 3.69M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 04/04/2018 – WALMART SAYS ON MARCH 29 DAVID CHEESEWRIGHT, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO TRANSITION AND RETIREMENT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s and Walmart’s Asda in talks about 10 bln stg merger – Sky News; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 30/03/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: Wal-Mart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TO EXPAND ONLINE GROCERY OPTION TO OVER 100 METRO AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Times of India: Flipkart-Walmart Deal: Is SoftBank reviewing decision to sell stake?; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS CONSUMER IS IN `REASONABLE SHAPE’

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

