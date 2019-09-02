Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted by $797,580 Its Stake; Banco Bradesco (BBD) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Holding by $11.96 Million

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 30/05/2018 – Engadget: Apple Music sets up publishing division as it chases down Spotify; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco (BBD) by 497.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The hedge fund held 1.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 240,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 24.24 million shares traded or 81.62% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 12/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN BANK BRADESCO APPROVES RAISING CAPITAL BY 8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRADESCO SAYS CENTRAL BANK APPROVED 8 BLN REAIS CAPITAL RAISE- FILING; 14/03/2018 – Bradesco chairman says credit up 5 percent since start of year; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS BANK IS EAGER TO GROW ITS LOAN BOOK; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN-LOSS PROVISIONS MAY END 2018 AT THE BOTTOM OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE; 10/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 1-Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO SEES ROE BETWEEN 18%-20% IN NEXT YEARS

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 19,547 shares to 4,800 shares, valued at $958,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 103,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,156 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 7.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna Capital owns 615,589 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 148,813 shares or 3.52% of the stock. Mariner Llc has invested 1.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coho invested in 1,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot And Communication Inc Ma has 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fiera Cap owns 469,258 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 99,105 were reported by North Star Inv Management. Fjarde Ap has 1.43 million shares for 3.39% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Foster And Motley Inc owns 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,004 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 11.73M shares. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 335,009 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 962,675 shares.

