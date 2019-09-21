Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Middleton & Co Has Cut Its Stake; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined, Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Raised Its Position

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 3,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 124,190 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.58M, down from 127,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 53,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 7.20 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.