Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Independent Investors Has Lifted Its Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Lowered Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 3,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 85,670 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, down from 88,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.81. About 381,659 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan; 09/03/2018 – HYARD: BACKLOG FOR REFRIGERATION AREA IN MMC FP OVER NOK200MLN; 03/05/2018 – Ducks Unlimited Canada dedicates Calhoun Marsh in Shepody, N.B to proud New Brunswicker Mac Dunfield; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $217.43. About 23.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 17/05/2018 – APPLE SUES QUALCOMM OVER PATENT ROYALTIES IN ANTITRUST CASE; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 204,254 shares to 212,754 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Scott Grenn as Office Business Leader, Health in Northern California – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $351.67M for 36.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

