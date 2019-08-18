Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Highfields Capital Management LP Trimmed by $56.70 Million Its Position; Qvt Financial LP Has Lowered Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $659,016

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.97M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 01/05/2018 – The iPhone X is on thin ice, according to earnings reports from companies involved with Apple; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million In Damages From Samsung — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Millennials looking to pay with plastic have more options than ever. Apple, Ikea, Uber are all pushing branded cards

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 411,944 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66M shares to 25.90 million shares, valued at $42.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fts International Inc.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,660 were accumulated by Lowe Brockenbrough & Comm. Moreover, Advisory Rech Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 2.85M shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boston Partners holds 162,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Phocas reported 203,362 shares. Panagora Asset Inc stated it has 2,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital World holds 2.20 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 60,127 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Weiss Multi reported 10,000 shares stake.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profit Inv Mgmt Lc holds 1.72% or 11,865 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Woodstock Corporation accumulated 2.13% or 62,646 shares. Inr Advisory Ser reported 788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine invested 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menta Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 0.32% or 4,258 shares. Northstar Grp Inc Inc has 37,501 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd invested in 129,227 shares. Jp Marvel Lc reported 3.5% stake. California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 3.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 2.72% or 468,986 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 1.96% or 229,803 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.64M shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 26,898 shares or 1.32% of the stock.