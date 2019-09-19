Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $21.64 Million

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 39,799 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 38,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.27. About 5.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook on allowing @NRA TV in the app store: Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no …. But their point of view along with the alternate point of view, I think it’s actually important for the public to hear; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 01/05/2018 – “Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” analyst Tom Forte says; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 193,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.43 million, up from 820,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $116.11. About 226,268 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner reported 0.01% stake. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 1.93M shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 69,796 shares. Strs Ohio holds 199,636 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 10,106 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Campbell Newman Asset reported 167,103 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cetera Advisor Network Lc reported 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Broderick Brian C has invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pointstate Capital Lp accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc reported 8,571 shares stake. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Co owns 3,356 shares. Barclays Public Llc stated it has 1.67M shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for salesforce, Intuit & Enterprise Products – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Analog Devices (ADI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple’s Focus On Services Continues To Pay Off – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney’s Iger Out As Apple Board Member – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peavine Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 6,996 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1,200 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vantage Inv Partners Ltd Com has 438,532 shares. B Riley Wealth accumulated 62,317 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.87 million shares. Monetary Grp invested in 52,325 shares or 3.98% of the stock. Fagan Associate Inc holds 74,427 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability has 66,702 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 1.36% or 17.70 million shares. Hollencrest Mgmt accumulated 32,010 shares. Virginia-based Kanawha Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Axa holds 2.57M shares or 2% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.9% or 15,485 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 13.74 million shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,540 shares to 92,641 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 78,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,375 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).