Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Btr Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Greenleaf Trust Stake In Mastercard Cl A (MA) Was Upped

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 4,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, up from 94,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs defend his commitment to Apple on CNBC in 1997; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 3,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 21,176 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 17,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Inc Inc accumulated 5,076 shares. Northeast Invest holds 0.44% or 22,400 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Comm Il owns 1.14 million shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. 19,335 are owned by Rothschild Inv Il. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3,300 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited holds 0.13% or 2,655 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp accumulated 6,743 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Quantbot LP accumulated 1,471 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 101 shares. 277,723 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel Inc. Monetta Fincl has 6.62% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 39,000 shares. Moreover, Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has 1.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,927 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.07% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 398,652 shares to 22.22M shares, valued at $4.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,129 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Adr (NYSE:ETN).

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3,816 shares to 107,430 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,807 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY).

