Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Alethea Capital Management Raised Its Position; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake Has Upped by Simcoe Capital Management Llc

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company's stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company's stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com holds 0.05% or 4,649 shares. Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Cardinal Cap Mgmt Ct has invested 1.1% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Missouri-based Amer Century Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Lowe Brockenbrough reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 229,629 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. 40,871 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd owns 8,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Eqis Capital Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,880 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Clash between AT&T and Nexstar leaves nearly 100 markets without local service – Dallas Business Journal" on July 05, 2019

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.