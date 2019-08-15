Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Affinity Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Upped Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position by $43.02 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 87,568 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.63M, up from 81,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $200.85. About 11.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct)

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.885. About 1.03M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset accumulated 0.01% or 40,955 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 570 shares. Moreover, Penn Cap has 0.1% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 43,603 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs has 38,158 shares. Northern holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 2.10M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 4,232 shares. Amp Limited invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,106 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 55,400 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 910,937 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 1.11 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 50,838 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 649,648 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,962 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: NOG,GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Firefly Value Partners Sends Letter to Gulfport Energy Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on January 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,885 shares to 133,920 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 123,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,140 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Ltd holds 4.19% or 101,317 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock holds 62,646 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 131,908 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 19,223 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.63% or 7.89M shares. Iconiq Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,209 shares. General Inc, New York-based fund reported 89,000 shares. Fil Ltd holds 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3.47 million shares. 6,753 are owned by Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id. Profit Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,865 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Ltd Llc owns 24,200 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Madrona Financial Ltd Liability stated it has 5,467 shares. Seven Post Invest Office Limited Partnership reported 1,850 shares. Highstreet Asset has 47,536 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).