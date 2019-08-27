Apple (AAPL) Position Raised by Towercrest Capital Management; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Cornerstone Advisors Upped Holding by $364,998 as Share Price Declined

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $356.21. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $204.47. About 10.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers reported 7,800 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tokio Marine Asset Com has 1,324 shares. Harvey Investment Limited has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiedemann Advsrs Lc reported 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 25,859 shares. The Michigan-based Lvm Capital Management Mi has invested 4.63% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Osterweis Cap Management accumulated 1.92% or 80,444 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Co owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,629 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 1,867 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson Inc holds 0.48% or 16,193 shares. Peoples Finance accumulated 6,654 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 73,280 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv reported 2% stake. Harvard accumulated 870,051 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ellington Group Limited Company invested in 21,100 shares. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Liability stated it has 788 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 47,871 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Llc stated it has 275,345 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 reported 4,632 shares. Fmr Lc owns 101.00 million shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,907 shares in its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,587 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,860 are held by Dumont Blake Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp holds 1.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 19,932 shares. Fiera invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).