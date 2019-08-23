Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Oakmont Partners Llc; Polygon Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Dht Holdings (DHT)

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 11,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,802 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 46,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $211.63. About 8.38M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 280,072 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 DHT Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blume Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 6.68% or 67,005 shares. Dillon And Associate has invested 6.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kj Harrison & Prtn reported 51,638 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt has 5.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 15,963 shares. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney has invested 4.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Spinnaker Trust reported 62,517 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt Co invested 4.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 94,500 are owned by Archon Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Usca Ria Limited has 63,511 shares. Stellar Lc holds 4,063 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.21 million shares or 3.89% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DHT Holdings: Wait For Correction Before Any Fresh Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Global Shipping Sentiment: Rock Bottom Yet? – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DHT Holdings, Inc. announces relocation of the Co-CEOs to Singapore – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.