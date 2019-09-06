Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Kings Point Capital Management; Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Rose While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Trimmed by $6.31 Million Its Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 2.58M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 4,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 77,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 23.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers, a development that hit European chipmakers; 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.53 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 33,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC).

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,885 shares to 21,439 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,245 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).