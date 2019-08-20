Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc; Washington Trust Company Holds Position in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 32,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 49,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $120.24. About 5.74 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 146.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 56,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 95,633 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 38,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $950.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.35. About 23.47 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 14/05/2018 – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and supplier to Apple, posted a 14.5 percent fall in first-quarter net profit; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 24/05/2018 – iDrop News: Apple Partners with Volkswagen to Create Autonomous Electric Vans; 01/05/2018 – Gowdy Financial Grp: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,381 shares to 285,763 shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 95,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,945 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,669 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Inc reported 0.37% stake. Guardian Ltd Partnership stated it has 195,729 shares. Cohen Klingenstein owns 182,060 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 12,487 shares. Nadler Gp Inc stated it has 3,192 shares. Marathon Capital accumulated 13,260 shares. Security Natl Tru owns 1.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,273 shares. 73,010 were reported by Research And. Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Llc has 1.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stephens Ar reported 201,352 shares stake. Moreover, Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc has 3.6% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 406,363 shares. Garland Management has invested 4.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.69% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 4.51 million shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares to 18,155 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,260 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).