Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Holderness Investments Company; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) Has Increased by $11.44 Million

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 190,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 13.41M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.04M, up from 13.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 1.78 million shares traded or 28.78% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 04/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc – HSIC; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Expects to Receive $1B-$1.25B in Cash on a Tax-Free Basis; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 02/05/2018 – Brad Connett Named President, U.S. Medical Group At Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 09/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that’s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader

