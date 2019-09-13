Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Fred Alger Management Inc; Harley Davidson (HOG) Market Valuation Declined While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 265,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.14 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.51 million, up from 3.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 1.43M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Harley-Davidson Financial’s Unsecured Notes ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson to Reveal in Summer Significant Additional Steps to Improve Performance, Value Creation Through 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. $1.11; 16/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 721,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581.38M, up from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $223.09. About 28.31M shares traded or 8.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Education Push; S.U.V.s Will Rule Show; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 13,290 shares to 70,540 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 110,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,943 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 351 were accumulated by Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 554,150 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Jane Street owns 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 11,586 shares. Allstate owns 9,008 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 389,233 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0.01% or 403,908 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1.10 million shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 299,698 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc invested in 0.01% or 19,659 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 3.51M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 380 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 39,105 shares to 691,791 shares, valued at $53.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 141,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,163 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).