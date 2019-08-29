Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Csat Investment Advisory Lp; Mcrae Capital Management Lifted Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $208.71. About 16.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 56,058 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited has 1.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.89M shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation owns 40,842 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 0.08% or 4,810 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division holds 100,931 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 0.74% or 103,123 shares. Harvest Cap reported 5,148 shares stake. Trustco Bankshares N Y stated it has 11,586 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Rbo & Ltd Liability Company reported 58,838 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.01% or 66,617 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 693,958 shares. Zuckerman Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,535 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns reported 122,564 shares stake. Thomasville Bancorporation accumulated 3.75% or 107,049 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 173,526 shares or 1.89% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s 8% Total Yield Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: Japan Display May Supply OLED for Watch Series 5 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares to 302 shares, valued at $29,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc by 4,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,953 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,162 were reported by Jcsd Cap. Principal Financial Inc reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). 41,750 were accumulated by Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 173,820 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 82,185 shares. Lucas Cap Management reported 54,838 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company reported 827,400 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,429 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 267,822 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc holds 19,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Fmr Ltd Co reported 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Amer Century has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $34,446 activity.