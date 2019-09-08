Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Alphamark Advisors Llc; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Alphamark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 522.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc bought 20,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,149 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 3,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 19/04/2018 – Apple Adds Earth Day Donations to Trade-in and Recycling Program; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 8,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 15,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 190.13% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Oh has 14,906 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Webster State Bank N A has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Inv House Ltd Liability holds 263,788 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas & stated it has 0.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wendell David Assoc Incorporated owns 103,011 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.54% or 25,403 shares. Atwood And Palmer has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arrow Financial Corp holds 3.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 77,067 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 1.05% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct has 6.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,896 shares. Chase Invest Counsel invested in 1,770 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Virtu Financial Lc reported 19,213 shares stake. Strategic Limited Liability holds 63,814 shares or 4.68% of its portfolio.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05 million and $236.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor (ONNN) by 144,222 shares to 117,320 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us by 45,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability reported 21,329 shares. Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 301,944 shares. City Holdings owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 125 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 62,631 were reported by Victory Capital. 3,846 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Florida-based fund reported 245,907 shares. Carroll Fin Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Banque Pictet Cie Sa has invested 0.07% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.1% or 4.72M shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% or 70,796 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 120,129 shares. 543,655 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,675 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 96,171 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,420 shares to 12,269 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

