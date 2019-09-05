Apple (AAPL) Position Lifted by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas; Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Its Eqt Midstream Partners (EQM) Holding by $105.59 Million

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 2,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 192,279 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.52 million, up from 190,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 09/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now powered by 100 percent renewable energy worldwide. via @verge; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners (EQM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 65,065 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00B, down from 67,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 418,076 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $222.00M for 6.94 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 211,422 shares to 311,361 shares, valued at $4.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 569,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd owns 50,174 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Salient Capital Lc owns 1.04M shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Lc has 0.04% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cv Starr Company Incorporated Tru has 1.32% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Van Eck Associate accumulated 18,184 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 14,428 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust accumulated 11,090 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Company reported 6,500 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 4,681 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru reported 0.03% stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 844,207 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 131,000 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,048 shares. 5 are held by Carroll Assoc Inc.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28,800 shares to 532,366 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,587 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).