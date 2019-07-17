Apple (AAPL) Position Increased by Parus Finance Uk Ltd; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Boosted Stake by $5.58 Million

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 206,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.76 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 670,554 shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC EXPECTS PRICES WILL STAY FIRM LATER IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 53,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,075 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 69,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $204.21. About 3.08M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 21/03/2018 – Apple: BlueFin Slashes iPhone Estimates for 2018; ‘Challenging’ Environment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 01/05/2018 – Apple Paid Subscribers Grew by 100 Million From Year Ago; 20/05/2018 – Google takes aim at Apple and Spotify with paid-for music streaming service; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.09% or 108,472 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Sit Invest Associates Inc reported 0.01% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 209 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 20,819 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 35,900 shares stake. Us State Bank De owns 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 29,348 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.79% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Invest Of Virginia Lc stated it has 46,812 shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 59,263 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 47,964 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Suntrust Banks owns 53,309 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stip Us (STIP) by 4,719 shares to 1,191 shares, valued at $119,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 7,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,326 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.