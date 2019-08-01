Apple (AAPL) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Company Fsb; Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Lifted Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 1.39 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 4,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 178,874 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.98 billion, up from 174,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28 million shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Selling Video Subscriptions Through TV App; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 09/04/2018 – Lynn Torrent Joins Apple Leisure Group as Executive Vice President and President of Distribution; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $306,000 activity. Another trade for 1,841 shares valued at $29,014 was made by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 8,301 shares valued at $130,824 was made by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, February 1. WEIDEMAN ROBERT sold $306,000 worth of stock or 18,000 shares.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or CSOD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Communications (NUAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company has 17,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.12% or 1.51M shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). First Trust Limited Partnership has 40,358 shares. Td Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 473 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Sg Americas Securities owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 15,500 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.29 million shares for 5.78% of their portfolio. Paragon Management Limited holds 281 shares. Primecap Company Ca holds 0.11% or 9.11M shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% or 913,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 550 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 3.01 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Ltd Partnership reported 23,395 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests LP reported 0.01% stake.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,286 shares to 210,532 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,893 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple hires former Valve VR engineer – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.