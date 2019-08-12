Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Lifted Position by $2.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 687,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25.11 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77B, up from 24.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 19/03/2018 – iDrop News: Rumor Claims Apple Will Soon Launch a `Blush Gold’ iPhone X; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 20/04/2018 – Apple offers battery replacement for some MacBooks after flaws reported; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 19,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 296,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54M, up from 277,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $113.77. About 2.79 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees No Change to 2018 Adjusted EPS Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bonness Enterprises holds 1.69% or 13,735 shares. Benedict holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 38,073 shares. Gotham Asset Lc owns 562,812 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 2.88% or 5.34M shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corp has invested 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 195,958 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg Co Ltd reported 4,450 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J & accumulated 74,474 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Wisconsin Management Limited Company holds 0.45% or 2,686 shares. 3,899 are held by Ami Inv Management Incorporated. Cap City Tru Co Fl owns 33,243 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset owns 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,295 shares. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 1.21% or 74,707 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 101,330 shares to 107,316 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,935 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,147 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Mgmt. Webster Bank N A accumulated 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Clean Yield Group invested in 3,348 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 4,075 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1,565 shares. Guardian LP stated it has 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Financial Bank Of America De holds 10.53M shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,414 shares or 0.06% of the stock. The New York-based Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.14% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Boston Ltd Liability accumulated 98,795 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc reported 4,750 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 0.09% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,782 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has 232 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Co holds 7,848 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

